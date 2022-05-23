Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 20,351 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $95,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,974,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,029,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.09.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

