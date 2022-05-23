Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 7,332 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $61,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Prologis by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Prologis by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Prologis by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 17,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.48. 5,937,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,307. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.71 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.