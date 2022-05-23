Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,125,644 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125,644 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $107,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 128.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 576,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 323,873 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.69. 4,101,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,612. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

