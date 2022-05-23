Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $163.87 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,375 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Deere & Company worth $163,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Deere & Company by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 252,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,470,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $22.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $335.36. 4,277,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,606. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.38. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

