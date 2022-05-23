Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $438.11 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,302,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 67,195 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.0% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $438,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,361,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,609,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.26 and its 200-day moving average is $262.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

