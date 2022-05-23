Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 38,059 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.99% of Ralph Lauren worth $86,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $90.95. 2,175,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $88.06 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

