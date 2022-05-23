Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,974 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $75,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.04. 7,281,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,869. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

