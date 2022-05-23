Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,918,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.76% of Arch Capital Group worth $129,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after buying an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $478,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $50.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

