Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 16,844 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,844 shares during the period. Globe Life accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.51% of Globe Life worth $142,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Globe Life by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 9.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Globe Life by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Globe Life by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.66. 389,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $91,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,668.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,592 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

