Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 33,556 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,556 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $98,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.62.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,654,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,463,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

