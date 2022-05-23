Rocket Vault (RVF) Market Cap Achieves $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 269.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,250.37 or 0.83197541 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.00515337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00034022 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,466.79 or 1.45693947 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

