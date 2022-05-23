Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Receives $59.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:RCKY traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. 1,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,142. The company has a market cap of $258.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $167.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 147.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 130.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

