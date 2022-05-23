Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New $25.08 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,076,000. Adobe accounts for about 1.5% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $407.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,235. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.51. The stock has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

