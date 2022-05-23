Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 5.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.87 and last traded at $88.82. Approximately 76,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,396,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,274 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Roku by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

