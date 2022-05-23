Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target to GBX 165

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

HAS stock opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.47) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32. Hays has a 52-week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hays’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In related news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 7,500 shares of Hays stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,758.88).

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

