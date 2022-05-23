Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 610

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 760 ($9.37) to GBX 610 ($7.52) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 770 ($9.49) to GBX 700 ($8.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PageGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 618 ($7.62).

PAGE opened at GBX 450.40 ($5.55) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 483.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 565.26. PageGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 405.60 ($5.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 691 ($8.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.08), for a total value of £453,791.71 ($559,407.93). Also, insider Ben Stevens purchased 5,748 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 458 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £26,325.84 ($32,452.96).

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

