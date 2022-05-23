Royale Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $10,078.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $386,112.61 and approximately $10,078.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 270.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.50 or 0.83971989 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00516212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034294 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,374.43 or 1.45463887 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.