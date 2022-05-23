Rupee Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $70,447.84 and $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019435 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013745 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

