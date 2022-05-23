Rupiah Token (IDRT) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $111,302.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,154.36 or 1.00047263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

