Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.43. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 3,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Safehold by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $42.18 on Friday. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

