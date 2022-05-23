Salisbury Bancorp Stock to Split on Tuesday, May 31st (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 31st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:SAL traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.59. 2,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

