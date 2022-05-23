Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.52.

Shares of ADI opened at $162.44 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.68 and its 200-day moving average is $166.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,831. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 473.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,658 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

