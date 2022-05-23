Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Orkla ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of Orkla ASA stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

