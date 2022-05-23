Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.92.

SRPT opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

