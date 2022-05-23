Scala (XLA) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last Week

Scala (XLA) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $837,791.20 and $1,780.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,094.45 or 0.36809570 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00512661 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

