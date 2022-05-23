Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives €7.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.32 ($7.79).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.81) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.36) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.66) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting €5.68 ($6.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,314 shares. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($17.81). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.45.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

