Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

