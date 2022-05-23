Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,993 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.39% of Nasdaq worth $138,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,363,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.25.

Nasdaq stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,186. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average of $182.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.