Schroder Investment Management Group Has $107.58 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 522,367 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $107,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 260,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 73,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

VZ traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.20. 328,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,818,475. The firm has a market cap of $210.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.