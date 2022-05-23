Schroder Investment Management Group Has $109.19 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,429 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Zoetis worth $109,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.96. 19,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,327. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.67 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.59. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

