Schroder Investment Management Group Has $111.20 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.42% of W.W. Grainger worth $111,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.89.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $465.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,461. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $498.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

