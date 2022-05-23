Schroder Investment Management Group Has $133.21 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 138,107 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.48% of Vulcan Materials worth $133,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.43. 4,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,799. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $156.53 and a one year high of $213.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

