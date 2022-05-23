Schroder Investment Management Group Has $147.84 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Deere & Company worth $147,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Barclays dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $20.99 on Monday, hitting $334.30. 65,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

