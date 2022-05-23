Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 527,719 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,599,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 527,719 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.29% of BCE worth $171,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,550,000 after buying an additional 69,101 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 7,377.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 213,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 210,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 3,907.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 769,673 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

