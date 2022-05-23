Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.82% of Cognex worth $113,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.75. 3,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,356. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

