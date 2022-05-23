Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $120,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,868 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.25. 140,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,360,684. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.