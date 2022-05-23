Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.67% of IDEX worth $121,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,286,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,827,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,310,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,381,000 after buying an additional 56,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,586,000 after buying an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,342,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.09. 2,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $179.30 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

