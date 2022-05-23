Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 745,711 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.42% of ON Semiconductor worth $122,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

ON stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 100,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

