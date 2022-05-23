Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.2% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.28% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.96. 791,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $57.75.

