Scotiabank Trims Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Target Price to $26.30

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.
About Millicom International Cellular (Get Rating)
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Millicom International Cellular (TIGO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.