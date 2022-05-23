Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
SENS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. 3,398,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,293,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.80. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.58.
Senseonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senseonics (SENS)
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.