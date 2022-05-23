ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Archon Capital Management LLC

Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,524 shares during the period. ServiceSource International comprises approximately 1.3% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.07% of ServiceSource International worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SREV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 318,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,480. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.68.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $41,721.57. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,675.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 408,678 shares of company stock worth $513,535. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

