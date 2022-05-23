ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,493 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.58% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $210,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $4,723,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 841,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 121,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.00. 13,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.24. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.