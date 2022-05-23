Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

SFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.30. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.11% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 854,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 711,890 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,543,000. Finally, Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.