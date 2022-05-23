Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 235,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $118,342,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 392,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $197,109,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,690,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 424,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $491.83. 117,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,455. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $461.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $7,626,365. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.