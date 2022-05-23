Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 254.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,907. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

