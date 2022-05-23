Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $33.16 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of GOOGL traded up $52.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,231.00. The stock had a trading volume of 83,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,178. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,115.93 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,535.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,707.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.
Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.
About Alphabet (Get Rating)
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
