Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $5.52 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.83. 126,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,087. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.24 and a 200 day moving average of $228.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.