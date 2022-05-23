Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $7.95 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 778,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,857,556. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $192.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.96.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

