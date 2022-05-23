Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 12,719 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,279,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $2,526,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,319 shares of company stock worth $6,085,957. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

